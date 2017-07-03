Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Bri-Shae from Odenton

Happy Monday loves!
Today’s timeless Bombshell is Bri-Shae from Odenton, Maryland.
She writes, “I’m Bri-Shae also known as “Bri.Behavior.”
“In the words of one of my favorite designers “Fashion fades, Style is eternal.” -Yves Saint Laurent. A quote that I believe describes my style precisely.”
“My style is always evolving. One day I could express myself with a urban chic look and the next day a grunge punk look.”
“I set no limits to my style and I find it gives me the ability to always express my mood for a certain day & endless love for fashion.”
View more pics below:
Thanks Bri-Shae! Love your feminine style!
To find out more from this Bombshell visit her Instagram @Bri.Behavior and blog bribehavior.com.
What do you think?
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.