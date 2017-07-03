Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Bri-Shae from Odenton

Happy Monday loves!

Today’s timeless Bombshell is Bri-Shae from Odenton, Maryland.

She writes, “I’m Bri-Shae also known as “Bri.Behavior.”

“In the words of one of my favorite designers “Fashion fades, Style is eternal.” -Yves Saint Laurent. A quote that I believe describes my style precisely.”

“My style is always evolving. One day I could express myself with a urban chic look and the next day a grunge punk look.”

“I set no limits to my style and I find it gives me the ability to always express my mood for a certain day & endless love for fashion.”

Thanks Bri-Shae! Love your feminine style!

To find out more from this Bombshell visit her Instagram @Bri.Behavior and blog bribehavior.com.

