Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Brandi from New York

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bombshell has talent and style. Behold, Brandi from New York.

She writes, “my name is Brandi and I am a 24-year-old blogger originally from Omaha, Nebraska and currently taking over the New York City scene as a Beauty Intern for ELLE Magazine.”

“My personal style is comfortable, vintage, urban and chic. I love to explore colors and coordinate my outfits based on my mood of the day.”

“I’m a thrift store enthusiast and can thank the many vintage shops I purchase threads from for over 90% of closet. My favorite stores are Goodwill, L Train Vintage, and Beacon’s Closet. I’m all about styling and profiling on a budget!”

“If you would like to keep up with my blog or clothing styles check out my website www.moodringseries.com or my Instagram @_badieb.”

View more pics below:

Thanks Brandi! I love your swag! You have such a minimalist look that definitely makes you stand out!

What do you think?

What do you think of Brandi from New York? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…BETTER LUCK NEXT TIME! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.