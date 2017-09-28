Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Betty from Baltimore

We are taking a breather from featuring Parisian Bombshells/Bombers for Cocktails with Claire in Paris to wish a Bombshell in the U.S. a happy birthday!

Today’s Bombshell is Betty from Baltimore, Maryland.

Her partner writes, “Her true effortless style is the ability to mix prints, textures, fabrics and even designers.”

“She’s rarely caught without a scarf, especially in the summer. She says they’re classy!”

“This fashionista shops everywhere from Zara to Gucci and since she runs a few consignment shops, of course she loves vintage.

“We are loving her style, oh and it’s her bday!”

View more looks below:

Happy birthday Betty! Love your passion for luxury wear and vintage goods!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @luckeelinz, @bmorebetty or her website onlybetty.com.

What do you think?

