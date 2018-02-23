Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Berlange from Haiti

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bombshell of the Day is a force to be reckoned with. Behold, Berlange from Haiti who currently resides in Toronto, Canada.

She writes, “I dress based on my mood. However, I consider my style as vintage meets a modern chic.”

“I am a fashion model living with a rare syndrome called Klippel Trenaunay. It’s a must that I wear compression stockings, therefore I turned it into an actual style. Why not? I am a warrior, speaker and an influencer. I recently discovered that I have powers and now I am unstoppable.”

