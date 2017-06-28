Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Ashley From Owings Mills

Happy hump day!
Today’s Bombshell is Ashley from Owings Mills, Maryland.
She writes, “Balancing a full time job, attending college part time, operating an eye wear business and a mom to a three year old has its challenges, but I love FASHION!!”
“My combination of style is color blocking, accessorizing and matching to every detail when it comes to my outfit. I’m very detailed orientated when it comes to fashion I love for the outfit to speak for itself effortlessly.”
View more pics below:
Thanks Ashley! Love your choice of prints and sunglass collection!
To find out more about today’s Bombshell visit her Instagram @fashion_hairess and website feeyewear.com.
What are your thoughts?
