Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Ashanti from Baltimore

Today’s Bombshell was a talented fashionista who is now resting peacefully with the angels above. Behold, Ashanti from Baltimore, Maryland.

Her best friend/cousin writes, “My name is Bee Jones and I am from Washington D.C. I would like to nominate my friend, sister in fashion, and fellow entrepreneur Ashanti Epps. Ms. Epps is from Baltimore, MD and she is the definition of a Real Life FASHION BOMB!! Ashanti also known infamously on IG @evillynnnn as well as THEE “#LashMother” in the DMV area.”

“Ashanti was called home today at the tender age of 24 just celebrating a birthday in June.” A Western High Dove And beautiful soul.”

“Ashanti was a highly sought after mink lash instructor in the DMW area, self taught MUA, Nail Tech also hosting a number of entrepreneual endeavors. Ashanti was a daughter, big sister, mentor, and fashionista, GEM to say the least a gem. Ashanti slayed daily and encouraged many women to become #bossbabes and buisnesss owners.” “Ashanti was a highly sought after mink lash instructor in the DMW area, self taught MUA, Nail Tech also hosting a number of entrepreneual endeavors. Ashanti was a daughter, big sister, mentor, and fashionista, GEM to say the least a gem. Ashanti slayed daily and encouraged many women to become #bossbabes and buisnesss owners.”

“I believe it would be an honor to the Fashion community to be able to pay their respects on the highest Fashion Platform for our generation to come. A big thank you from all of her friends and fans sending peace and prayer to her family! She was a big fan of Fashion Bomb daily and in my opinion a Young Icon in the fashion world!!!!”

Ashanti, your looks are timeless, trendy and very classy. I can tell you knew how to turn heads every where you’d go! The FBD team sends our condolences out to your family and friends. May you rest peacefully.

