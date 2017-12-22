Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Ash from Houston

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bombshell is Ash aka @ashaappeal from Houston, TX.

@bossbabechatatgmail writes, “Fashionbomb! @ashappeal definitely needs to be the next #fashionbombshelloftheday. She is DOPE I LOVE HER, she is definitely one of the it girls in Houston ❤️ please post her 😍😍😍 she deserves it! You won’t regret it 💞.”

View more looks of this doll below:

So much class! Love it!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram

What do you think?

What do you think of Ash from Houston? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.