Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Ariel from Oakland

Today’s Bombshell of the Day is Ariel from Oakland, CA.

She writes, “My style is street, fun , and outspoken! I describe it as outspoken because I dont hold back!”

“Fashion has no rules in my eyes! My style speaks loud! I love layers, colors, pieces that most people would be afraid to wear, and accessories! With my style I love to stand out. Less is never more to me when it comes to my style lol.”

“I am Fashion Stylist so I love when people see my outfit and start conversation. Its the perfect way to network and be known for creating dope looks!”

Love your streetwear style! Very edgy!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @ariel.meii

