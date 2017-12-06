Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Angel from Tampa, FL

Happy Hump Day!

Today’s Bombshell is Angel from Tampa, Florida, who currently resides in NYC.

She writes, “I like to call my personal style “Edgy Fem Chic.” Being from the South I have a natural tendency to show off my legs and curves. love adding feminine touches to everything I wear and rarely leave the house without my heels. I’m such a girlie girl. I love prints and bold accessories. Fashion inspirations are Solange, Ciara and Cassie. I’m also a firm believer that accessories can make or break your outfit. In addition, I love living in NYC because my style is constantly evolving as I walk the streets of the jungle and gather inspiration from street style I see.”

“As my income has begun to grow I’ve started to invest in key designer pieces by still staying true to affordable brands like Topshop and Zara for example. At the end of the day like my mom says “everything has a name on it.” Having designers items don’t make you fashionable knowing how to style your pieces is what identifies your personal style. So every once and awhile I treat myself to that “fresh off the runway” splurge, we all deserve it at least once out of the year. Im currently obsessing over Australian designers at the moment, their designs are just effortlessly eye-grabbing.”

“All and all I’m a lover of fashion and my style continues to evolve.”

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @angel_stylistbehavior

