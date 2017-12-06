Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Angel from Tampa, FL

Happy Hump Day!
Today’s Bombshell is Angel from Tampa, Florida, who currently resides in NYC.
She writes, “I like to call my personal style “Edgy Fem Chic.” Being from the South I have a natural tendency to show off my legs and curves. love adding feminine touches to everything I wear and rarely leave the house without my heels. I’m such a girlie girl. I love prints and bold accessories. Fashion inspirations are Solange, Ciara and Cassie. I’m also a firm believer that accessories can make or break your outfit. In addition, I love living in NYC because my style is constantly evolving as I walk the streets of the jungle and gather inspiration from street style I see.”
