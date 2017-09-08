Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Amirah from New Jersey

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bombshell is Amirah from Union, New Jersey.

She writes, “How I’m feeling has a lot to do with my style but the women that inspire me the most are Aleali May, Tiffany Hsu, Tyrina Lee, and Shateria Moragne-EL.”

“I would describe my style as elevated casual. It’s all about being effortless with undeniable taste.”

“As of lately The Real Real, Frontrow, Zara, and anywhere else that matches my aesthetic.”

You better werk! Love your sassy, edgy looks!

