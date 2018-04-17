Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Amanda Living in San Jose

Happy Tuesday!
As we gear up for Cocktails and Conversations with Claire in San Francisco on April 28th, we are featuring bomb style from the Bay Area. Make sure to snag a ticket before they’re sold out!
Today’s Bombshell of the Day is Amanda who’s originally from Dallas, TX yet currently resides in San Jose, CA.
She writes, “I consider my style as chic and bawsy’.”
View more looks below!
Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @iamamandabell or website sophisticatedposers.com.
What do you think?
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.