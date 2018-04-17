Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Amanda Living in San Jose

Happy Tuesday!

As we gear up for Cocktails and Conversations with Claire in San Francisco on April 28th, we are featuring bomb style from the Bay Area. Make sure to snag a ticket before they’re sold out!

Today’s Bombshell of the Day is Amanda who’s originally from Dallas, TX yet currently resides in San Jose, CA.

She writes, “I consider my style as chic and bawsy’.”

"I love to dress for the occasion and let my style speak for itself. I like to play with colors, textures, and layers. I love to buy pieces with versatility that can be worn a certain way to my 9 to 5 and completely different for brunch with girlfriends. My style is a representation of me; always evolving and changing as I learn what truly represents me."

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @iamamandabell or website sophisticatedposers.com.

