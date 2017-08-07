Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Amanda from the Bronx

Happy Monday!

 

Today’s Bombshell is Amanda from the Bronx, New York.

She writes, “My style is eclectic, it runs on emotion. My style is a reflection of where I am and where I want to be.”

“I’m a real chill City girl who LOVES accessories. I have a pretty simple color palette but I love to experiment with mixing and matching pieces within that palette.”

View more pics below:

Thanks Amanda! Simplicity looks good on you!

To learn more about today’s Bombshell visit her Instagram @mackdaddymandy.

 

What do you think?

 

 

What do you think of Amanda from the Bronx?

 
pollcode.com free polls
Charise W

Wait! There's More!

Fashion Bombshells of the Day : Tiffany and Friends from Indiana! Best of 2009 : The Fashion Bomb Fashion Bombshell of the Day : Nicki from Miami Fashion Bombshell of the Day : Tayo from Chicago Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Yamiko from South Africa

  • Instagram

    • Shares