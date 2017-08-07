Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Amanda from the Bronx

Happy Monday!
Today’s Bombshell is Amanda from the Bronx, New York.
She writes, “My style is eclectic, it runs on emotion. My style is a reflection of where I am and where I want to be.”
“I’m a real chill City girl who LOVES accessories. I have a pretty simple color palette but I love to experiment with mixing and matching pieces within that palette.”
View more pics below:
Thanks Amanda! Simplicity looks good on you!
To learn more about today’s Bombshell visit her Instagram @mackdaddymandy.
What do you think?