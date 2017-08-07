Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Amanda from the Bronx

Happy Monday!

Today’s Bombshell is Amanda from the Bronx, New York.

She writes, “My style is eclectic, it runs on emotion. My style is a reflection of where I am and where I want to be.”

“I’m a real chill City girl who LOVES accessories. I have a pretty simple color palette but I love to experiment with mixing and matching pieces within that palette.”

View more pics below:

Thanks Amanda! Simplicity looks good on you!

To learn more about today’s Bombshell visit her Instagram @mackdaddymandy.

What do you think?