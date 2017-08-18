Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Alexa from Detroit

Happy Friday!

 

Today’s Bombshell is Alexa from Detroit.

She writes, “I’m a fashion enthuse sharing my day to day style tips mixing high and low pieces.”

“I love the innovation and creativity style brings to the fashion community.”

“Through fashion I’ve been able to establish my own identity. My blog shows women how to build a balanced wardrobe while staying on trend.”

View more pics below:

Loving these timeless looks! Everything is on point!
 To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @champagne_muse.

What do you think?

 

 

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Charise W

