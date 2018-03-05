Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Akua from Philly

Happy Monday!

 

 Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is one sizzling goddess. Behold, Akua aka @akuafina_ from Philly.

She writes, “I want my clothes to say high energy, very compelling, passionate, confident, driven. I like to match classic with vintage, sleek with wild…Combining all the juxtapositions. You never know who you’ll meet, so first impressions matter.”

 View more looks below:
Love how your looks switch from casual to glam! Bomb!
Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @akuafina_.
What do you think?

 

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

