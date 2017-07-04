Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Akila from Atlanta

Today’s Bombshell is Akila from Atlanta!

She writes, “I’d describe my style as being fun and ever-changing. I have a lot of fun with dressing up, especially because I get inspired by everything.”

“I change my hair color a lot and I love how having different hair colors keeps my perspective fresh when I choose outfits because it can definitely enhance or add subtlety to my overall ‘look’.

View more pics here:

Thanks Akila! Definitely feeling your hair colors blending within your looks!

To learn more about today’s Bombshell visit her Instagram @istylelooks and blog istylelooks.blogspot.com.

What do you think?

