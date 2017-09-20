Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Abenah from London

This week we are showing lots of love to London Bombshells. Especially if you attended Cocktails With Claire in London!

Today’s Bombshell is bringing’ nothing but Jamaican flavor to the UK. Behold Abenah who currently resides in London.

“I am Abenah Adelaide González, a Jamaican textile designer, and aspiring stylist/ singer. I’m based in London, England where I study on the BA (hons ) Textile Design course at the University of the Arts London: Central Saint Martins. I’m the first Jamaican to enroll!”

“I’m obsessed with funky patterns, prints and embellishments and anything with a tropical or bohemian vibe.”

“I always include these elements in my style and finish with classy or edgy details, like shoes or jewelry.”

“My vivid love affair with the exotic is emanated from being raised on an island and in a creative environment, as a daughter of a famous Caribbean fine artist, Christopher Francis González and a dancer/ fitness pro, Champayne González.”

Gorgeous! Love your desire to experiment with prints and patterns!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @abenahadelaide or blog abenahadelaide.co.

