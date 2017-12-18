Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Daajrion from New York

Happy Monday!
Today’s Bombshell of the Day is Daajrion aka Daaj from New York.
She writes, “I’m an aspiring celebrity wardrobe stylist, and I get my inspiration from the things I see daily but most importantly my personal style. Which I would describe as poised, polished, and comfortable.”
“Details are very important to me, and focusing on statement pieces is usually how I dress myself. Quality fabric is key, silk is my fav. Jeans are great. And I’m always thinking classic, never trendy!”View more looks below:
Love it! Such poise! Your looks are effortless and sleek!
Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @daajrion and on her podcast #carefreeblackgirl at the link in her bio.
What do you think?
