Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Heather from Chicago

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bombshell is Heather from Chicago.

She writes, “I would describe my style as Timeless, Creative, and a SIGNATURE.”

“When I get dress I’m signing who I am, stating my freedom, and being who I was birth to be. Happy Looking!”

View more pics below:

Slay Heather! Your style is on point. Love your print selections too!

To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @h_styled and website hstyledstudio.com.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.