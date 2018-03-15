Fashion Bombshell of the Day:Kristal from Washington D.C

Happy Friday Eve!

Toda’s Bombshell of the Day is Kristal from Washington, D.C.

She writes, “My style is unpredictable, fun, classic, and has no rules. I draw inspiration from so many beautiful men and women that I’ve grown up admiring from. First Ladies such as Michelle Obama and Jackie O, to editors like Kahlana Barfield, and actresses like SJP and JLo.”

“I love mixing prints and pushing the envelope. In my opinion, dressing up is the best way to express yourself and I feel that well you dress well you feel well and that energy shows.”

