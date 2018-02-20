Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Candy from D.C.

Happy Tuesday!

With that being said, let’s start off Today’s Bombshell of the Day with this sweet fashionista in mind. Behold, Candy from Washington, D.C.

She writes, “I would describe my style as an amalgamation of the past and the present. I’m very inspired by the glamour of old Hollywood to my current obsession with the vibrant characters and styles in the Black Panther movie.”

Very classy! Such a retro to modern feel, indeed!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @candyamor__.

