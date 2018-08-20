Fashion Bomb’s Better than Success Brunch in Philly Sponsored by Martini & Rossi + Fab Ways to Wear Black & White

Happy Monday, Bombers and Bombshells!

This past weekend, I made my way to the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia, for the latest edition of our Convos with Claire Series: our Fashion Bomb Daily x Better than Success Brunch!







With the theme of Collaboration over Competition, I partnered with fellow Martini & Rossi ambassador and entrepreneur Nicole Purvy to have a networking event focused on fashion, fun, empowerment, and education. I chatted it up with Philly based Fashion Designers Iris Barbee Bonner of These Pink Lips and Alnika Lovello of Lovello Elizabeth about their keys to success. After chatting with the designers, Nicole and I chopped it up about hard lessons learned from starting our own businesses, building teams, and riding the various waves that come along with creating your own path and platform.





Delicious food by Bare Hand Love Cuisine and nonstop Martini & Rossi mimosas set the scene for an inspirational afternoon. Each brunch keeps getting better as the Fashion Bomb Family continues to grow. We are more than just a website: we are a worldwide web of fashion enthusiasts looking to flourish together. Philly has lots of flavor, so the fusion was seamless.





With a black and white themes, Philly Bombers and Bombshells came to slay. Take a look:



The Fearless Fashionista looked great in faux leather and polka dots.



Of course she followed the theme down to her footwear. Yes to those blanc et noir boots!



Polka dots were also on tap for Danielle Shortt, who punched up her ensemble with red lips.



Gucci accessories uplifted the black and denim look.



Icy hair was a great accent to this gingham ensemble.



Kristin from the Fashion Organization Famus.org paired a black fanny pack with a crop top and pants.



A hoodie and a frothy skirt mixed sporty with feminine chic.



Designer Alnika Lovello repped for her brand in a logo tee, camo pants, and black and white accessories.



@ThesePinkLips designer Iris Bonner posed in her own design. Yes to this dress!



This white, slightly sheer dress was the perfect summer dress.



And this designer showed off her artistry in an architectural look and fuchsia heels.



Fellas represented as well! I lived for @ZayasWardrobe‘s interpretation of the theme.



And Bombers @_heluxxury_ and @Ibeenaproblem_ mixed colors, textures, and tones. Hot!



My fabulous co-host Nicole Purvy looked bomb in a black dress.



As for me, I represented for Philly designer These Pink Lips in a trench printed with the phrase, “Black Girl Magic!”

It was an amazing time and I enjoyed meeting every single one of you!



Thank you for your words of encouragement, support, prayers, and well wishes. Thank you all for being a key part in the Fashion Bomb Family.

We are about to embark on something new and exciting. I can’t wait to share it with you. We welcome you on this ride.





Images: Ashley Fullard