Fashion Bomber of the Week: Phil from Houston

Get into our Fashion Bomber of the Week! Behold, Phil aka @jprstyling from Houston, TX.

No matter where he ends up, he maintains a clean stylish look. We are diggin’ the vibrant suit collection!

View more looks below:

Learn more about this Bomber on his website www.jprstyling.com.

What do you think?

