Fashion Bomber of the Week: Mark Anthony from Detroit

Happy Thursday bombers and bombshells! Today’s Fashion Bomber of the Week is Mark Anthony (@ markantthony) from Detroit, Michigan. Mark Anthony’s style can be described as vibrant and fashionable he is very dapper but that doesn’t take away from his impeccable street-style.

Here are some looks from this fashion guru..

” I would consider my style to be urban chic.Most of my looks are geared towards how i’m feeling during that day or the event that i’m attending” Anthony stated.

He shows off his exuberant style with color combo’s and focusing on aesthetics. Here are a few more bomb looks from Mark Anthony !

Anthony also stated ” Being from Detroit style is one of the first things that people look at when meeting you.So there isn’t a specific inspiration but more so whatever catches my eye at the moment “

When it comes to fashion Mark Anthony definitely shows us the true meaning of style and we are taking notes! To learn more about Mark follow his instagram @markantthony

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down