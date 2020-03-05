Fashion Bomber of the Week: Nikko from Dallas

Happy Thursday Bombshells and Bombers. Today’s Bomber of the week is Nikko @say.nikko from Dallas. Scroll to check him out below!

Nikko writes, “My style is ever changing. I wear what I want and what I feel.“

“My style is dynamic. I’ll go from a double-breasted suit and loafers to an over-sized look with sneakers. I let my clothes speak for me,” he states.

Nikko your style is too cool! We could not agree more your style speaks for itself. To check out more of Nikko style follow him on Instagram @say.nikko.

