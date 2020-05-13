Fashion Bomber of the Week: Melvin from Maryland

Happy Hump Day, Bombshells and Bombers! Today’s Bomber of the week is Melvin @leggomyego_ from Maryland! Scroll to check him out below.

Melvin writes, “Though, I practice as a pediatrician by day and pediatric emergency medicine physician by night I definitely enjoy any opportunity to get clean up.”

“My style if often business casual/young professional,” he states.

To check out more of this bomber’s style go to his Instagram @@leggomyego_ ! Comment below and tell us what you think!

Fashion Bombshell and Bomber of the Day is a feature that showcases the style and flair of Fashion Bomb readers. Please send 5-10 clear, head-to-toe pictures along with your name, city, and a description of your style. Please keep file size low. Please do not submit pictures in collages or tagged with watermarks, website urls, or text. We do not accept modeling pictures, beauty shots, or anything mildly pornographic. You must be at least 18-years-old to participate. By submitting, pictures become property of The Fashion Bomb, LLC, and may be used on Twitter, Facebook, and Promotional Materials. Please note that submitting does not make the site obligated to review or write about your style, it will be under our discretion whether or not we publish or take down your pictures.