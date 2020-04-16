Fashion Bomber of the Week: Antwoin from Detroit!

Today’s Fashion Bomber of the week is Antwoin @Twoin.Bernard from Detroit. Check him out below.

Antwoin writes, “I like to consider my style A mixture of Prep and street-wear swag.”

“I really daily just dress how i feel, but I’m pretty big on trends and accessories,” he states.

To learn more about Antwoin visit his Instagram @Twoin.Bernard! Comment below and tell me what you think of this Bomber ‘s style!

