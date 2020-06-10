Fashion Bomber of the Week: Aljeron from Freeport

Happy hump day Bombers and Bombshells! This week’s Bomber of the week is hailing all the way from the Bahamas. Scroll down to check out Aljeron from Freeport .

Aljeron writes, “I’d like to consider my style ‘Smart Casual Streetwear'”

“I like pieces that can be remixed and worn different ways,” he states.

What do you think of this Bomber style? Slide over to his Instagram @flyyellowbwoy to check him out!

