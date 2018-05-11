Fashion Bomber of the Day: Timothy from Jacksonville

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bomber of the Day is Timothy from Jacksonville, FL.

He writes, “I would say that I’m smooth, like real smooth. My style is a mix of classic pieces with a contemporary feel. Think James Bond meets Andre 3000. I like bringing out the subtleness in vibrant pieces. I call it the “calm in the storm” approach.”

View more looks below:

Nice! Very smooth and sophisticated.

