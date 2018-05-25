Fashion Bomber of the Day: Scheron from the DMV

Happy Friday!
Today’s Bomber is a luxurious celebrity designer with a dab of swag. Behold, Scheron from the DMV.
He writes, “My style is a mix between Divo meets classic gentleman. I love pieces that finish off a simplistic look. Sometimes less is more! The proper fit means everything to me!”
View more looks below:
Okay, we see you! Nice wardrobe collection.
Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @hofalenciago.
What do you think?
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.