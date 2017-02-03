Fashion Bomber of the Day: Randy from California

Happy Friday! This week’s Fashion Bomber is slaying from the East Coast. Meet Randy from California:

He writes, “My style ecstatic is clean and comfortable with an Urban Contemporary Edge.”

I agree! Clean, stylish and contemporary. Nice!

You can follow his style journey on his Instagram page, @thestylewiz.

What do you think? Are you feeling Randy’s style?

Fashion Bomber of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.