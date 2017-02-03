Fashion Bomber of the Day: Randy from California

Happy Friday!  This week’s Fashion Bomber is slaying from the East Coast.  Meet Randy from California:

He writes, “My style ecstatic is clean and comfortable with an Urban Contemporary Edge.

I agree!  Clean, stylish and contemporary.  Nice!

You can follow his style journey on his Instagram page, @thestylewiz.

What do you think?  Are you feeling Randy’s style?

