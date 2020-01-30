Fashion Bomber of the Day: Quintin from Wisconsin

Hey, fellow Bombers and Bombshells! Today’s Bomber of the day is Quintin @Quintinlamarr from Wisconsin.

Quintin says, “My style is very clean & refined. I love Simplicity with a statement piece or one major piece that tells a story.”

Currently residing in Atlanta, Quintin stated, “I’ve always been influenced by color, material & all things comfy. I’m also from the Midwest (Milwaukee, WI) & we love to be flashy with our accessories.”

Quintin has style that backs up his statements. Simplicity and all things comfy. It definelty compliments him. His style has its own lane and frankly we stand in ovations! To see more of Quintin’s fresh looks, follow him on instagram @Quintinlamarr. Which style would you rock?