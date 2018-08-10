Fashion Bomber of the Day: Noah from Philly

Happy Friday!

In anticipation of Fashion Bomb x Better than Success Brunch heading to Philly on August 18th, we are representing BOMB style from our readers in the City of Brotherly Love. Secure your ticket here!

Today’s Fashion Bomber of the day is Noah from Philly.

He writes, “I would describe my style as laid-back swag. I love high end brands like Gucci, Fendi and Burberry. But, I also love lowkey items like a cute flannel from H&M or a simple black long tee. I love to mix and match and put my own personal touch on looks. It’s hard to pinpoint my style because I really want my style to keep transforming.”

“I see these fashion bombers and I am impressed and amazed. What I love about them is there is no fear. No fear of criticism or judgement, they are simply expressing themselves with their clothes. I pray I can have as much swag as them lol. So really I would say my style is “tailored looks with a street edge’ lol. I love nice-fitting jeans and shirts but I have to bring the Philly swag into anything I wear. Oh and P.S. for the last photo with the orange ensemble it was mad bright that day so no filter lol.”



View more looks below:

Nice! Dope style!

What do you think?

What do you think of Noah from Philly?

