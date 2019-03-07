Fashion Bomber of the Day: Nikko from Dallas

Happy Friday Eve!
Today’s Fashion Bomber of the day is Nikko from Dallas, TX.
He writes, “My style changes with my mood. One day I could feel like a two piece suit with a bomb shoe, the next I could give full on street wear. It’s all a vibe to me!”
View more looks below:
I’m loving the edgy and classy vibes. Keep killin’ it!
Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @say.nikko.
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.