Fashion Bomber of the Day: Nik from Philly

In anticipation of Fashion Bomb x Better than Success Brunch heading to Philly on August 18th, we are representing BOMB style in the City of Brotherly Love.

Today’s Fashion Bomber of the day is Nik from Philly.

Dope! Urban streetwear swag at it’s finest. We are diggin’ the vibrant prints and edgy accessories.

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @nikhampshire.

What do you think?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Select photos by @markshiber, @glenncampbellphoto, @stewiscool, @john.marq