Fashion Bomber of the Day: Na’jaius from Jacksonville, FL

Happy Hump Day!

Today’s Fashion Bomber of the day is Na’jaius from Jacksonville, FL.

“If I were to describe my sense of style in one word, I would say unpredictable simply because you never know what look I may create next.”

View more looks below!

Suave looks! Keep killin’ it!

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @na.jaius..

What do you think?

What do you think of Na’jaius from Jacksonville, Florida?

 
pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Select images by @powercirclevisualspro

Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like