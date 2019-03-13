Fashion Bomber of the Day: Na’jaius from Jacksonville, FL

Happy Hump Day!
Today’s Fashion Bomber of the day is Na’jaius from Jacksonville, FL.
“If I were to describe my sense of style in one word, I would say unpredictable simply because you never know what look I may create next.”
View more looks below!
Suave looks! Keep killin’ it!
Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @na.jaius..
What do you think?
Select images by @powercirclevisualspro