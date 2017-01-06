Fashion Bomber of the Day: Michael from Brooklyn

It’s the first Friday of 2017, and we have a Fashion Bomber! Check out Michael from Brooklyn:

He writes, “My style tends to be very trendy and bold.”

“As a male, I consider myself to take a lot of risks that men typically wouldn’t when it comes to styling and accessorizing.”

“I also love how fashion is always evolving and changing, so I make it a goal to make trends my own and add a touch of swag.”

More here:

Michael, you are quite the dapper Dan! I love your navy blue chinos!

Find more of Michael’s style on Instagram @mikestyled.

What do you think?