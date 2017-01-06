Fashion Bomber of the Day: Michael from Brooklyn

It’s the first Friday of 2017, and we have a Fashion Bomber! Check out Michael from Brooklyn:

fashion-bomber-of-the-day-michael-from-brooklyn-10

He writes, “My style tends to be very trendy and bold.”

fashion-bomber-of-the-day-michael-from-brooklyn-1

“As a male, I consider myself to take a lot of risks that men typically wouldn’t when it comes to styling and accessorizing.”

fashion-bomber-of-the-day-michael-from-brooklyn-3

“I also love how fashion is always evolving and changing, so I make it a goal to make trends my own and add a touch of swag.”

fashion-bomber-of-the-day-michael-from-brooklyn-8

More here:

fashion-bomber-of-the-day-michael-from-brooklyn-7

fashion-bomber-of-the-day-michael-from-brooklyn-2

fashion-bomber-of-the-day-michael-from-brooklyn-4

fashion-bomber-of-the-day-michael-from-brooklyn-5

fashion-bomber-of-the-day-michael-from-brooklyn-6

fashion-bomber-of-the-day-michael-from-brooklyn-9

Michael, you are quite the dapper Dan! I love your navy blue chinos!

Find more of Michael’s style on Instagram @mikestyled.

What do you think?

Tysha White

Wait! There's More!

cecil bomberFashion Bomber of the Day: Sebastian from New York 4 Robbie from Baltimore copyFashion Bomber of the Day: Robbie from Baltimore 4 Cecil from New YorkFashion Bomber of the Day: Cecil from New York 3 Bobby from BaltimoreFashion Bomber of the Day: Bobby from Baltimore best-of-2016-fashion-bomber-of-the-yearBest of 2016: Fashion Bomber of the Year

  • Instagram

    • Shares