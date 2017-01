Today’s Fashion Bomber is Matthew from Philadelphia:

He writes, “If I had to describe my style of dress I would label it, The Look Of Investment.”

“Being a bigger guy, I want to dress with the intention of showing that I’ve invested my time and patience into looking well put together.”

More here:

Matthew, I love your looks, it’s amazing when a person finds their style and sticks with it! Well done!

See more of Matthew’s style on Instagram @StylzandSmiles.

What do you think?