Fashion Bomber of the Day: Kris from New Orleans!

Happy Thursday Fashion Bombshells and Bombers! Today our Fashion Bomber of the week is Kris @officialkrisshelby from New Orleans! Check out his style below!

Kris writes, “I would call my personal style a electric shock wave of whatever I’m feeling at that moment lol . I love culture, I love art, I love movies, I love cartoons, I love people who get up everyday and do what they love I would say that best describes my style because I sometime become all of those things put into 1 just with a colorful beard haha.”

“The artist i style and my clients I try to bring them to life and make them into the star I know they are but I help find that excitement in them that they have been missing in fashion and getting dressed,” he states.

Currently a Atlanta based stylist, his inspiration comes from art, jazz, and old 80’s & 90’s movies as well. His style is truly unmatched. I would consider him a fashion hero! To check out more of Kris’s style go check out his Instagram @Officialkrisshelby. Comments below your favorite look!

