Fashion Bomber of the Day: Kalan from Texas

It’s Friday, so we have a Fashion Bomber! I think you’ll like Kalan from Missouri City, Texas:
Senor Guapo (as his email states) writes, “[I am a] classically tailored street bearded gentleman.”
” My aesthetic is so varied that it can fit in the board room and can be taken to the block.”
” Growing up as a southern church boy, I have a natural affinity for suits and blazers.”
” But as a son of hip hop, trendy street elements are a staple in my wardrobe as well.”
” One thing that’s a constant is my love for color, headwear, and a well groomed face crown.”
Well, Senor Guapo is right! You are BOMB. I love everything. Work it, Mr. Handsome!
See more of his style on Instagram @senorguapo713.
Fashion Bomber of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of male Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 2-6 picture(s) to submissions@fashionbombdaily.com. Images submitted may be featured on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game!