Fashion Bomber of the Day: Kalan from Texas

It’s Friday, so we have a Fashion Bomber! I think you’ll like Kalan from Missouri City, Texas:
kalan-from-texas

Senor Guapo (as his email states) writes, “[I am a] classically tailored street bearded gentleman.”
00-kalan-from-texas

” My aesthetic is so varied that it can fit in the board room and can be taken to the block.”
5-kalan-from-texas

” Growing up as a southern church boy, I have a natural affinity for suits and blazers.”
7-kalan-from-texas

” But as a son of hip hop, trendy street elements are a staple in my wardrobe as well.”
2-kalan-from-texas

10-kalan-from-texas
” One thing that’s a constant is my love for color, headwear, and a well groomed face crown.”
1-kalan-from-texas

Well, Senor Guapo is right! You are BOMB. I love everything. Work it, Mr. Handsome!
See more of his style on Instagram @senorguapo713.

What do you think of Kalan from Texas?

 
