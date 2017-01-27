Fashion Bomber of the Day: Kalan from Texas

It’s Friday, so we have a Fashion Bomber! I think you’ll like Kalan from Missouri City, Texas:



Senor Guapo (as his email states) writes, “[I am a] classically tailored street bearded gentleman.”



” My aesthetic is so varied that it can fit in the board room and can be taken to the block.”



” Growing up as a southern church boy, I have a natural affinity for suits and blazers.”



” But as a son of hip hop, trendy street elements are a staple in my wardrobe as well.”





” One thing that’s a constant is my love for color, headwear, and a well groomed face crown.”



Well, Senor Guapo is right! You are BOMB. I love everything. Work it, Mr. Handsome!

See more of his style on Instagram @senorguapo713.



What do you think of Kalan from Texas? Hot! Boom! He’s a Bomber! Not a Bomber, but ok style Some hits, some misses! Not good…not bad Hmm..nah pollcode.com free polls

Claire Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.