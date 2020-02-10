Fashion Bomber of the Day: Jeremy from Chicago

Happy Monday Bombshells and Bombers! Today Bomber of the Day is Jeremy @jdfrierson from Chicago.

Jeremy writes,” I would describe my style as clean. I like to wear things that gives off a classic gentleman vibe.”

“ I love to wear suits, and get all of my clothes tailored. I hope to one day create a menswear line so that I can provide clothing to all men who enjoys classic, timeless fashion.” Jeremy expresses.



Jeremy also mentioned that he would describe his style as classic with a little bit of an urban twist. I could not agree more! His style brings professionalism to a whole new level for our generation. You’re creating an opportunity for men to embace their personal style in a way that upholds the idea that fashion is fluent through culture.To see more of this tailored looks visit Jeremy’s instagram @jdfrierson. Tell me what you think in the comments!

