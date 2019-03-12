Fashion Bomber of the Day: Jamie-Taylor from Nassau, Bahamas

Happy Tuesday!
Today’s Fashion Bomber of the day is Jamie-Taylor from Nassau, Bahamas
He writes, “My style is pretty eclectic. It can go anywhere from gaudy, avante garde to classic and timeless. It’s all about mood and feeling.”
View more classy looks below:
Such class and swag!
Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @jamietaylorsturrup.
What do you think?
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.