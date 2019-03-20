Fashion Bomber of the Day: George from Brooklyn

Happy Hump Day!
Today’s swanky Fashion Bomber of the Day is George from Brooklyn, NY.
This Bomber has an eye for style while in front of the camera or behind the camera. His classic yet edgy style speaks for itself. Very streetwear chic!
View more dapper looks below!
Keep killin’ the fashion game!
Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @stuylin or website www.stuylin.com.
What do you think?
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.
Select images by @ay00_g, @collistory, @br00klynbetty,@thnwblk_