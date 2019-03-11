Fashion Bomber of the Day: Dion from NYC

Happy Monday!

Today’s Fashion Bomber of the day is Dion from New York City, who currently resides in ATL attending Morehouse College.

He writes, “My style can be described as “versatile”. I try not to conform to any gender or social norms, rather keep my looks fluid. My outfits change according with my mood, the weather, and which version of myself I am choosing to showcase to the world. Fashion is the way I tell my story without saying a single word.”

“I serve as the Vice President, of the #1 fashion and dance organization, The AUC Agency, chartered at Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University ! I also freelance model, style, and creatively direct high fashion editorials.”



View more looks below!

Pure swag! We see you!

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @dapper_dion.

What do you think?

What do you think of Dion from New York City? HOT! HE’S A BOMBER! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBER SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.