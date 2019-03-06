Fashion Bomber of the Day: Devin from Memphis

Happy Hump Day!

Today’s Fashion Bomber of the day is Devin from Memphis, TN, who currently resides in LA.

He writes, “I would describe my style as dressing how I feel. I want to bring the runway to the streets with a little edge!”. There are no rules to fashion, but freedom to express who you are in every moment. I am a fan of the luxury brands. But it bothers me that I never see anyone in the editorial spreads that look like me. So I chose to make it my mission, to showcase to the world that fashion can be shown in many variations.”

Classy! We see you!

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @devinferrari.

What do you think?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

