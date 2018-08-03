Fashion Bomber of the Day: Darrell from Houston

Happy Friday!
Today’s Fashion Bomber of the Day is the stylish businessman Darrell from Houston.
He writes, “I’m normally wearing Tom Ford but my style is open.
“I live in Houston Texas but my company headquarters is in Bulkhead, ATL.”
View more looks below:
Clean and crisp! I’m feelin’ your swag!
Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @johnsonentgroup.
What do you think?
