Fashion Bomber of the Day: Damien from Oxford, MS

Happy Friday Eve!
Today’s Fashion Bomber of the day is Damien from Oxford, MS!
Bomb! We see you owning every single look!
View more dapper looks below!
Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @dj__joiner
What do you think?
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.