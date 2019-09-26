Fashion Bomber of the Day: Bello Frasher, from Washington D.C., Representing for the DMV

Happy Thursday Fashion lovers! Today’s Bomber of the Day is the dapper Bello Frasher, style guru and brand ambassador. We admire this class, sophistication, and clean cut style statements. He resides in the DMV area, we are excited to have him in our spotlight in anticipation of Convos with Claire coming to D.C. on October 26th. RSVP now at the link http://CWCDMV.EVENTBRITE.com/ you don’t want to miss it! There will be great food, music and of course fabulous people, including our Fashion Bombers and Bombshells to network and mingle with, just like our GQ gentleman Bello.

Fall is upon us and Bello’s sleek array of suits fit just right in! Don’t forget the theme for D.C.’s Convos with Claire is polka dots and stripes! Check out more of Bello’s style on Instagram for more Bomber’s style inspiration. If you would like to be considered as the Fashion Bomber or Bombshell of the day, please send 8 to 10 clear fashion and style photos to submissions @fashionbombdaily.com! We would love to see and feature your dope style!