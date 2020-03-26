Fashion Bomber of the day: Angelo from Pennsylvania!

Top of the day Bombshells and Bombers. Its the day before the weekend and our Bomber of the week is Angelo @Angelo.stylez from Pennsylvania! Check him out below!

Angelo writes, “I would like to describe my style as Versatile.”

“I Can switch up from traditional wear to street style and your everyday formal look,” he states.

To check out more of Angelo style slide over to his Instagram @Angelo.stylez. Comment below and tell me what you think of this Fashion Bombers style!

