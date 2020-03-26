Fashion Bomber of the day: Angelo from Pennsylvania!

Top of the day Bombshells and Bombers. Its the day before the weekend and our Bomber of the week is Angelo @Angelo.stylez from Pennsylvania! Check him out below!

Angelo writes, “I would like to describe my style as Versatile.”

I Can switch up from traditional wear to street style and your everyday formal look,” he states. 

To check out more of Angelo style slide over to his Instagram @Angelo.stylez. Comment below and tell me what you think of this Fashion Bombers style!

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

