Fashion Bomber of the Day: Aaron Handy is Style Inspo for CWC in D.C.

Happy Thursday Style Slayers! Today’s Fashion Bomber of the Day is Aaron Handy residing in the DMV area. Convos with Claire is coming to D.C. October 26th! Rsvp now at http://CWCDMV.EVENTBRITE.com/. You don’t want to miss the fall theme of polka dots and stripes!
Aaron is representing well in bold style statements that he confidently owns. That’s what fashion is all about. We admire his versatility from sneakers and shorts to pajama inspired sets and more, he is a definite stand out with the fashion risks he takes with style trends. If you would like to be considered our Fashion Bomber or Bombshell of the Day, please send 8 to 10 clear fashion and style photos to www.submissions@fashiombombdaily.com