Fashion Bomber of the Day: Sebastien from Queens, NY

Today’s Bomber is Sebastien from Queens, NY.

He writes, “I would describe my style to be classy casual. I like to look good as well as being comfortable and most importantly, make a lasting impression in any room I walk in!”

“My inspiration for my style actually comes from a Haitian fashion designer named Davidson Petit-Frère (@davidson_frere). He co-founded a men’s fashion company called Musika Frère. The way he puts an outfit together so effortlessly with class and sophistication exemplifies my taste in style.”

“I shop at H&M, Uniqlo, and Zara for clothing. For shoes and accessories, my go to’s are: Salvatore Ferragamo, Yves Saint Laurent, Roberto Cavalli, Vivienne Westwood and Hermès.”

Thanks Sebastien! Love your sophisticated and preppy looks!

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @davidson_frere.

